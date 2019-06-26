Menu

Medical today: Star taking private jet to Manchester United to complete transfer

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly on his way to Manchester United on a private flight to complete the first part of his medical today.

This major transfer update comes from the live feed of Sky Sports, and will be music to the ears of Red Devils fans who’ve had to wait patiently for this deal to be concluded.

MORE: Bid prepared: Manchester United braced for €135million Paul Pogba transfer offer

It doesn’t sound like United supporters will need to wait too much longer now as various sources today have stated the Wan-Bissaka transfer looks all but done.

One of the most reliable journalists for transfers, BBC’s David Ornstein, reported on an agreement between the two clubs earlier today:

And with Sky now claiming the 21-year-old defender is Old Trafford-bound, it should only mean a few more formalities now before this signing can be made official.

More Stories / Latest News
aaron wan-bissaka crystal palace fc

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on his way to his Manchester United medical

United need a new young player in at right-back after the departure of long-serving veteran Antonio Valencia this summer.

Wan-Bissaka lacks experience after just one full season playing regularly in the Premier League, but he’s shown tremendous potential and should prove a fine long-term addition for United.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka