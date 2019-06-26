Medical today: Star taking private jet to Manchester United to complete transfer

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly on his way to Manchester United on a private flight to complete the first part of his medical today.

This major transfer update comes from the live feed of Sky Sports, and will be music to the ears of Red Devils fans who’ve had to wait patiently for this deal to be concluded.

It doesn’t sound like United supporters will need to wait too much longer now as various sources today have stated the Wan-Bissaka transfer looks all but done.

One of the most reliable journalists for transfers, BBC’s David Ornstein, reported on an agreement between the two clubs earlier today:

BREAKING: Man Utd have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth £50m. 21yo likely to travel north imminently for medical & to sign long-term contract on £80/90kpw (up from £10kpw). #MUFC retain 25% sell on clause for Wilfried Zaha #CPFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 26, 2019

And with Sky now claiming the 21-year-old defender is Old Trafford-bound, it should only mean a few more formalities now before this signing can be made official.

United need a new young player in at right-back after the departure of long-serving veteran Antonio Valencia this summer.

Wan-Bissaka lacks experience after just one full season playing regularly in the Premier League, but he’s shown tremendous potential and should prove a fine long-term addition for United.