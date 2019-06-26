Watford star SUSPENDED by the club after getting into brawl at Royal Ascot

Watford youngster Reece Miller has reportedly been suspended by the club following footage emerging of him getting into a brawl at Royal Ascot.

The 18-year-old striker looks a promising talent coming through with Watford, but the Premier League side have now confirmed he is set to be the subject of a disciplinary investigation.

“As soon as the footage was brought to the club’s attention, an immediate decision was taken to suspend the player,” the Vicarage Road outfit said in an official statement.

Watford have said they will not provide any further information until the inquiry is finished.

A club spokesman said that they would treat the matter with “the utmost seriousness” and the “club will not tolerate any behaviour which tarnishes its image”.

“He will now face an inquiry with all disciplinary options available to the club,” a statement said.