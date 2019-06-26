Why Man Utd have AXED two phone-in shows on MUTV due to major concern

Man Utd have reportedly cancelled two phone-in shows on MUTV due to fears that it could lead to furious supporters slamming the Glazers.

Frustration is building up again amongst the United faithful with the ownership, and that has been apparent on social media with the #GlazersOut tag dominating any tweets from the club’s account.

In order to avoid any awkwardness on their official platform, the Mirror report that Man Utd have taken the decision to cancel the Paddy Crerand Show for the next two weeks.

It’s added that it will return for pre-season, but ultimately it remains to be seen if that’s long enough to avoid having angry fans phoning in and changing the subject of conversation.

It’s been slow going for the Red Devils in the transfer market thus far, with Daniel James the only official arrival since the end of last season.

Perhaps more quality additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad will quieten the discontent that is growing once again at Old Trafford, but ultimately the club are taking no chances while the issue is gathering more momentum.

Naturally, with United suffering a slump last season and falling well short of the standards set in previous years, the frustration and anger will undoubtedly continue to grow with the owners until there are improvements on the pitch.