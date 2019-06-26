“Need this lad at United” – Man Utd urged to pursue transfer of PL powerhouse as these fans wowed by performance for his country

Loads of Manchester United fans were impressed by the performance of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for Nigeria in today’s Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Ndidi was on the winning side as his country battled to a 1-0 victory over Guinea, and it’s clear he’s caught the eye of a number of Man Utd supporters.

In fairness, it’s hard to understand the lack of transfer speculation surrounding Ndidi this summer, with the Foxes powerhouse showing himself to be one of the very finest in the Premier League for a while now.

The 22-year-old also seems exactly what United need right now as they’re linked by the Mirror with Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele in that position, though they’re expected to lose out to Tottenham, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

MUFC have also been linked with other players in that position, such as West Ham starlet Declan Rice by the Independent and others, but their fans could have a point about going after Ndidi.

A tough-tackler, hard-worker and with his best years ahead of him, what’s not to like about the Nigeria international?

Any chance United will listen to their fans on this…?

Lol, now everyone realizes we need Ndidi badly? Will DNA allow Woodward and Ole have sense? ? — Manchester_UTD ? (@YimaUnited) June 26, 2019

Ndidi is a world class defensive midfielder we need this lad at United, — Tony al pacino ? (@ty_flex101) June 26, 2019

Since no Ndombele, United should go for Ndidi instead of Longstaff or Rice flowing around. #GlazersOut — Qamar (@Iam_QamarDEEN) June 26, 2019

Manchester united should be taking a strong look at Wilfred Ndidi. — ?? (@Black_Squire) June 26, 2019

I don't think we have been linked with him but Ndidi would be perfect. I can't see Leicester selling him and Maguire though. A much harder deal than most realise. Partey has a 43m release clause apparently. That's another option. — ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) June 26, 2019

Manchester United should just sign Wilfred Ndidi #NGAGUI #GlazersOut — Annang pikin ?? (@Ndy_freke) June 26, 2019

I really hope you're right my friend. Would love Ndidi at United. — Shahrookh Khan (@friskyrunner) June 26, 2019

Why is United not all over Ndidi? Machine. — Umar (@MRr_RraTTy_) June 26, 2019