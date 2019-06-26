Menu

“Need this lad at United” – Man Utd urged to pursue transfer of PL powerhouse as these fans wowed by performance for his country

Loads of Manchester United fans were impressed by the performance of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for Nigeria in today’s Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Ndidi was on the winning side as his country battled to a 1-0 victory over Guinea, and it’s clear he’s caught the eye of a number of Man Utd supporters.

In fairness, it’s hard to understand the lack of transfer speculation surrounding Ndidi this summer, with the Foxes powerhouse showing himself to be one of the very finest in the Premier League for a while now.

The 22-year-old also seems exactly what United need right now as they’re linked by the Mirror with Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele in that position, though they’re expected to lose out to Tottenham, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

MUFC have also been linked with other players in that position, such as West Ham starlet Declan Rice by the Independent and others, but their fans could have a point about going after Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi is wanted by a number of Manchester United fans

A tough-tackler, hard-worker and with his best years ahead of him, what’s not to like about the Nigeria international?

Any chance United will listen to their fans on this…?

