Arsenal ready to allow star SHOCK £70m transfer to Manchester United to fund major signing

Arsenal could reportedly consider cashing in on Manchester United transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer as they look to fund a move for Wilfried Zaha.

According to BBC Sport, the Crystal Palace forward is a target on the Gunners’ radar after another fine season for the Eagles, but he’d be too expensive for them to bring in without first making sales.

Zaha would undoubtedly be a fine signing to strengthen Arsenal’s attack, though one imagines selling Aubameyang in order to do it would almost make it a pointless move.

The BBC does point out some concern from the Gunners in that regard, though it seems they won’t totally rule it out.

Worryingly for Arsenal, this follows a recent report linking Aubameyang with a transfer to Manchester United – their bitter rivals who have form in that department, having signed Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez from the north Londoners in recent times.

With United set to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, it makes sense that they might look at someone like Aubameyang as a replacement.

The Gabon international has been world class since joining AFC from Borussia Dortmund, and could make a great fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Arsenal fans will probably be hoping this one does not happen as it doesn’t really look worth it even if the signing of Zaha would be the reward.