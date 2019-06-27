£70m-rated target prefers Man Utd move over rivals as agent continues talks

Man Utd have reportedly received a boost as it’s claimed that Bruno Fernandes prefers a move to Old Trafford over joining Tottenham.

The 24-year-old was in stunning form last season as he bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

SEE MORE: Video: Wayne Rooney scores outrageous goal from his own half as he channels inner-Beckham for DC Utd

With that killer instinct in front of goal coupled with his creativity and technical quality, he would undoubtedly be a top signing for most clubs in the Premier League.

However, according to The Sun, via A Bola, Fernandes would prefer a move to United due to the fact that he believes he could play a more prominent role at Old Trafford due to the lack of options at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal in midfield.

It’s added that his agent was in London this week to continue discussions with the Red Devils, although perhaps a major sticking point will be whether or not the Premier League giant are willing to pay up to £70m for the Portuguese international.

Solskjaer has seen Ander Herrera’s exit be officially confirmed as his contract expires this summer, while as noted by the Metro, question marks remain over whether or not Paul Pogba will still be a Man Utd player by the time the new season gets underway.

In turn, it opens up a big gap and possible opportunity for a player like Fernandes to step in and fill that void, and assuming the report is accurate, it’s certainly refreshing to hear a player wanting to prioritise the footballing aspect of such a move over any financial reasons.

Time will tell if that ultimately leads to a move to join Man Utd, but having showcased his class last year and with experience from playing in Serie A previously as well as now making his mark at international level, Fernandes could be an excellent signing for Solskjaer as they look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round.