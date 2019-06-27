Video: Mesut Ozil and Ian Wright star in brilliant Arsenal 2019/20 home kit advert

Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin and others star in this brilliant video to promote the club’s 2019/20 home kit.

The Gunners have moved from Puma to Adidas this summer, with the German kit manufacturer getting off to a great start with this classy design.

? Leaked video of Adidas x Arsenal home shirt reveal. Some of the accents threw me off on first viewing! pic.twitter.com/Il3TM9WmbD — Phil Costa (@_PhilCosta) June 27, 2019

Arsenal fans will love the old school look of this new shirt, and this advert is also great viewing as Ian Wright talks through what it means to be a Londoner.

This also features some great over-dubbing of a number of AFC players with cockney accents, which is a little confusing at first to say the least!