Barcelona could COMPLETE major £107m signing of superstar next week

Barcelona have been tipped to complete the signing of Antoine Griezmann as soon as next week after his £107m release clause comes into play.

The 28-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Catalan giants from rivals Atletico Madrid, but with his release clause set to drop on July 1, it undoubtedly made sense for the reigning La Liga champions to wait and get him for the reduced figure.

According to The Telegraph, it’s suggested that a contract has been agreed for months between the player and Barcelona, and so the only delay has been to meet the release clause and push through a deal.

Griezmann enjoyed another productive campaign last year with 21 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, and so there is no doubt that he will bring real quality to Barcelona, should a move go through as touted.

The opportunity to link up with the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be an exciting prospect for him too, as they could look to form a lethal attacking trident to get Barca back performing at the highest level and competing for more major honours.