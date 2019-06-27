Done deal: Barcelona confirm new signing in €35m deal, pens four-year contract

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Neto from Valencia after Jasper Cillessen moved in the opposite direction this week.

The Dutchman had been left frustrated since his move from Ajax in 2016, making just 32 appearances for the Catalan giants as he has been forced to play second fiddle behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

SEE MORE: Man Utd make enquiry for Barcelona star to address key issue for Solskjaer

In turn, his exit for Valencia made perfect sense for all concerned, and now Barcelona have moved to fill that void by bringing in Neto, as per their tweet below, with the Brazilian shot-stopper perhaps more comfortable with a back-up role.

As per the club’s official statement, they will spend €35m in total on the 29-year-old, while he will pen a four-year contract and has a buy-out clause of €200m.

With plenty of experience in Serie A, most notably during a spell with Juventus, combined with the key role that he has played at Valencia in recent times, Neto is an astute addition to the Barcelona squad to keep Ter Stegen on his toes.

While it’s a lot of money for a No.2 goalkeeper, it’s noted that Cillessen left in a €35m deal too, as per BBC Sport, and so effectively it is just a straight swap between the two La Liga sides.

That in turn leaves all concerned parties happy with how the situation has played, as coach Ernesto Valverde will feel equally as comfortable with the options at his disposal in that department while Barca can now switch their focus elsewhere to strengthen his squad where necessary.