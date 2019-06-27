Video: Ellen White makes England history with superb goal against Norway

England Women have gone 2-0 up against Norway this evening thanks to a superbly-worked team goal finished off by Ellen White.

Watch below as the Lionesses carve Norway open down their right-hand side with some quality passing and movement.

White then has an easy finish from close range, stroking the ball home to make a small piece of history as well.

As you can see from the tweet below, this means White has now scored five goals in a single major tournament – the first England Women’s player to do so.