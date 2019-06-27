Video: Ellen White makes England history with superb goal against Norway

England Women have gone 2-0 up against Norway this evening thanks to a superbly-worked team goal finished off by Ellen White.
Watch below as the Lionesses carve Norway open down their right-hand side with some quality passing and movement.
White then has an easy finish from close range, stroking the ball home to make a small piece of history as well.
As you can see from the tweet below, this means White has now scored five goals in a single major tournament – the first England Women’s player to do so.
Ellen White is the first England player ever to score five goals in a single #FIFAWWC tournament.
History-maker. #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/sE6v1vimF2
— Coral (@Coral) June 27, 2019