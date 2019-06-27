Manchester United and Manchester City in scrap over Bundesliga transfer raid

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly in a transfer battle for one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents in the form of Ilay Elmkies.

The Hoffenheim midfielder looks a very exciting prospect coming through in German football, but it may be that he’ll end up continuing his development in England.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan after City came up against Hoffenheim in the UEFA Youth League last season.

That’s according to the Sun, who also claim United and West Ham are among the 19-year-old’s suitors as they all look to win the battle for a player who’s been compared with Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

That’s come compliment to Elmkies, and it will be interesting to see where he chooses next in terms of furthering his career.

United have more of a history of promoting young players, but there’s no doubt City are more the club on the up at the moment.