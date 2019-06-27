‘Emery doesn’t want him anymore’ – Journalist reveals Arsenal’s desperate attempts to axe ace

Arsenal have been desperately trying to offload Shkodran Mustafi for some time and Unai Emery no longer wants him at the Emirates.

That’s the claim made by respected BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein, who reports that the German defender is out of favour with the Gunners boss and is facing the threat of an exit this summer, as seen in the video below.

However, he adds that it has proven to be difficult to axe him as there has been a shortage of interest despite Arsenal trying to sell him “in almost every window since they signed him”, and so that could be the same problem that they face this summer as their desperate attempts to get rid could fail again.

The 27-year-old joined the north London giants in 2016 from Valencia, and has gone on to make 112 appearances for the club.

While at times he has suggested that he can offer a solid defensive option in the heart of the backline, particularly when he first joined the club, while also showing versatility to fill in elsewhere too in more recent times, it’s fair to say that the German international has shown vulnerabilities too which Arsenal simply can’t afford to have.

They conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, whether it’s to simply move him on or to raise funds from his sale to bring in a better and more reliable option, Emery is seemingly eager to get an exit secured now too. Based on the claim made below though, it could prove to be more difficult than it sounds.