Great news for West Ham as new deal touted for starlet, but interest in Chelsea star dismissed

West Ham will reportedly agree on a new deal with talented youngster Amadou Diallo, despite interest from Spain, Germany and France for the starlet.

The 16-year-old winger has made quite the impression at youth level for the Hammers, with youth coach Jack Collison singing his praises this past season.

As noted in the tweet below from a reliable West Ham source, it has been suggested that Diallo will commit his future to the club, and Manuel Pellegrini will undoubtedly hope to help improve and develop his talent to ensure he becomes a key first-team player in the future.

Great news that we have beaten off strong interest from top clubs in ????and?? to get extremely talented youngster Amadou Diallo (16) to sign a new deal. This is a really positive move for the future and should be announced soon ? pic.twitter.com/Xio1eE0UUe — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) June 27, 2019

While that’s one bit of good for West Ham fans, the same source has rebuffed talk that the club could make a swoop for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Everton, and given Chelsea have a transfer ban in place, that could perhaps force them to avoid losing any more players this summer.

However, they won’t seemingly have to worry about interest from West Ham in Zouma anyway, as it’s claimed by the same reliable source that the Hammers aren’t considering him as an option to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.