‘He’d be an instant success’ – Ex-Liverpool player urges Reds to beat Man Utd to £60m target

Former Liverpool player Jimmy Carter has urged the Merseyside giants to pursue Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer.

Much was expected of the 22-year-old when he made the switch from Norwich City to Leicester last summer, and he didn’t disappoint with seven goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

SEE MORE: Confirmed: Liverpool announce first summer signing as Klopp snaps up Dutch starlet

With his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal, the talented midfielder looks like he can still improve and develop into a top player, and Carter has seen enough to suggest that Liverpool should be knocking on the door at the King Power Stadium to convince them to sell.

“James Maddison seems like a perfect fit for Liverpool,” Carter told Love Sport Radio. “For me if Liverpool were to get him, they’re talking about £70-75million. I would pay £100m to get James Maddison into the midfield at Liverpool, and he would be an instant success.

“He would be a remarkable player and acquisition for Liverpool FC.

“I would love to see James Maddison slot into that midfield.”

As noted by talkSPORT, Maddison has been paired with a £60m move to Man Utd this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad at Old Trafford with more young talent.

However, it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy agree with Carter’s assessment and opt to provide competition for his signature by plotting a swoop of their own this summer.

While it could be argued that Liverpool never really replaced Philippe Coutinho and his quality and creativity through the middle, there’s an equally fair argument to suggest that they haven’t had to.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continuing to produce with the support of their midfield behind them and Roberto Firmino up top, the Merseyside giants have arguably gotten even better without Coutinho.

As they continue to compete for major honours moving forward though, perhaps having that different dynamic in the final third which Maddison can provide will become more crucial, and so Carter’s suggestion doesn’t seem like a bad shout at all.

Nevertheless, it’s one thing urging the club to make a move and another convincing the Foxes to let one of their brightest talents leave.