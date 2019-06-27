Chelsea star on verge of signing new contract despite transfer approach from Champions League giants

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with the Blues despite fresh transfer talk involving Bayern Munich.

A report earlier today from the Daily Mirror claimed Bayern had made a new bid for Hudson-Odoi, though Chelsea had rejected it.

They added that this was likely to see the Bundesliga giants move on to other targets to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, such as Manchester City’s Leroy Sane or Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

However, the good news for Chelsea fans is that it looks like Hudson-Odoi will instead be committing his future to the west London club by penning a new deal, according to the Telegraph.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in the country and CFC should be thrilled if they can manage to hold on to him.

Having lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer, Hudson-Odoi looks to have the potential to eventually be an ideal like-for-like replacement in attack.

The 18-year-old made a good impact in the Chelsea first-team last season and fans will hope a new contract and the absence of Hazard should now give him even more opportunities to play regularly and develop his game.