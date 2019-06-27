Arsenal consider transfer swoop for £30m attacker who looks likely to be available

Arsenal are reportedly showing some interest in a potential transfer swoop for Monaco winger Keita Balde this summer.

The 24-year-old was long considered an exciting prospect after some time in Barcelona’s youth team and with some impressive spells in his time at Lazio.

However, Keita’s career looks in danger of stalling somewhat as he finds himself out of favour after an unsuccessful loan spell at Inter Milan.

According to Le 10 Sport, Inter were not ready to pay the required £30million to sign the Senegal international permanently, while Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim does not see him in his long-term plans.

Keita is linked in the report with a possible move to Arsenal, though the Gunners are yet to make any concrete approach for the player.

Still, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking so unconvincing for so much of last season, it makes sense that Unai Emery might be keen on a potentially pretty cheap attacking signing like Keita.

Some Gooners will no doubt feel their club could probably do better, but they cannot afford to be too picky due to a limited budget and lack of recent success meaning it’s harder to attract the best talent.