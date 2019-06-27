Manchester United set £54million asking price for star to seal Barcelona transfer

Manchester United are reportedly not keen on selling Victor Lindelof to Barcelona as they set a high asking price for the Swedish defender after his fine form last season.

Although Lindelof was slow to get going at Old Trafford, he had a better second season with the club and now looks a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Barcelona could do with a centre-back signing this summer, and Mundo Deportivo yesterday linked them with an interest in United ace Lindelof.

That report claimed the Red Devils had rejected Barca’s enquiry, and a follow-up from Don Balon states they would likely let him go for an offer in the region of £54million.

While the 24-year-old is a decent talent, one imagines Barcelona will probably feel they could get someone more established for that kind of price.

United fans will surely be hoping Lindelof stays where he is, as the club cannot afford to be losing one of their best defensive players whilst being in the hunt for more.

The Daily Mirror claim Man Utd have now pulled out of a deal for Harry Maguire as he’s too expensive, while they’re set to be frustrated as Sky Sports claim Juventus look set to beat them to Matthijs de Ligt.