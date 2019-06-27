Personal terms agreed: Liverpool ace closing in on transfer, keen to reinvent himself after frustration under Klopp

Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho has reportedly agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon over a transfer to the club.

According to Football Insider, the Portuguese giants are now looking the favourites to beat Wolves to the young attacking midfielder this summer.

The report makes no mention of Sporting star Bruno Fernandes being part of negotiations, despite a potential swap deal talked up in a report yesterday from Correio da Manha, as translated by the Metro.

It may be that the two deals are in fact unrelated in that sense, but LFC fans will surely be hoping it can give them some edge in the deal as they’re again linked with the exciting Portugal international by Jornal de Noticias, as translated by Sport Witness.

Football Insider claim Camacho had become disgruntled with his role at Liverpool, as they state he wants to revive his career as an attacking player after only being used as a full-back in his first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp.

Reds fans will hope they don’t regret letting this highly regarded talent leave, but it seems he might not have been the best fit for the club anyway if he’s not willing to be flexible and listen to his manager.