Liverpool have officially confirmed the departure of young attacking midfielder Rafael Camacho to Sporting Lisbon.

The Reds have announced the player’s exit on their official website this evening, and this follows plenty of speculation linking the 19-year-old with a move away from Anfield.

Earlier this evening, reliable Portuguese outlet Record stated that an official confirmation was close, and that’s now been proven correct.

This also follows a report earlier today from Football Insider, who added that Camacho had become disgruntled at Liverpool.

They explained that the youngster was keen on a move away due to wanting to establish himself as an attacking player, whereas he’d been used at right-back by Jurgen Klopp in his call-ups to the senior LFC team.

It may be that this move is therefore the best one for all parties, with Camacho perhaps not as prepared as others on Merseyside to put the team first and commit to the manager’s philosophy.

A club statement read:

Rafael Camacho has completed a permanent transfer to Sporting CP.