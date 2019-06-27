Announcement imminent: Liverpool ace to be confirmed as part of triple transfer swoop by Euro giants

An announcement is reportedly imminent for Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho to complete his transfer to Sporting Lisbon.

This is a rumour that has been doing the rounds for some time now, and it seems it’s not long now before the deal will be made official.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Sporting president Frederico Varandas has been on the club’s TV channel saying he expects to announce three signings in a matter of hours, with Camacho named as one of those.

While it is a blow for Liverpool to be losing an exciting prospect, this move has looked very much on the cards for a while now, with the player and the club perhaps not an ideal fit.

Football Insider reported earlier today that the attacking midfielder had agreed personal terms on the move to the Lisbon giants, and also stated that he’d been unhappy at being used as a right-back in first-team outings under Jurgen Klopp.

Given the general squad harmony at Anfield, if a player is not prepared to obey the orders of the manager and adjust his game, it’s little surprise he’s being shown the door.