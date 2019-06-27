Manchester United increasingly confident of clinching potential £30m transfer after significant development

Manchester United are reportedly increasingly confident of signing Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff in this transfer window due to the departure of Rafael Benitez as Magpies manager.

The promising 21-year-old has been linked several times with the Red Devils of late, and it looks as though the club are prepared to possibly up their bid to around £30million to bring him in, according to the Metro.

Despite his relative lack of experience at the highest level, Longstaff looks a superb young talent who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick in the middle of the park.

Longstaff plays in a similar way to the Man Utd legend, and could already be a considerable upgrade on players like Nemanja Matic and Fred, who were well below par last season.

Midfielders seem to be a priority for United this summer, as the Metro’s report notes, while they also mention Solskjaer’s preference for bringing in young British talent.

In that sense, Longstaff could be another ideal addition to follow Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has appeared in his club’s new colours in leaked pictures this evening.