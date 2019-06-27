Video: Lucy Bronze drives home sublime third goal as England surely book Women’s World Cup semi-final spot

Lucy Bronze has just hammered home a superb third goal for England against Norway as they close in on a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

The 27-year-old Lyon defender got forward to latch on to a well-worked set-piece, and made no mistake with a finish any forward would be proud of.

In fairness, this score-line doesn’t really flatter the Lionesses, who have been excellent tonight and who have generally impressed in this tournament so far.

Phil Neville is doing fine work with the team and now looks set to replicate Gareth Southgate’s achievement with the men’s side as they reached the World Cup semi-finals last summer.