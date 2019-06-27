Menu

Video: Young Manchester United fan gives hilarious response to question about his favourite players

Manchester United FC
Posted by

This young Manchester United fan has gone viral after admitting he doesn’t like any of this current crop of players at Old Trafford.

Watch the hilarious video below as this kid talks about football and reveals he’s a Man Utd supporter.

He is not, however, a fan of any of their players, it would seem, as he slams them all as ‘rubbish’.

The kid does at least admit he thinks manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a legend, so that’s something.

Take note, Manchester United – you’ll need to do a lot, lot more to impress this guy.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer