Video: Young Manchester United fan gives hilarious response to question about his favourite players

This young Manchester United fan has gone viral after admitting he doesn’t like any of this current crop of players at Old Trafford.

This kid was just interviewed live on ITV News and he was asked about who he idolises at Manchester United… Well, just listen to his reply ? pic.twitter.com/JSdWNjFT2Z — 360Sources (@360Sources) June 27, 2019

He is not, however, a fan of any of their players, it would seem, as he slams them all as ‘rubbish’.

The kid does at least admit he thinks manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a legend, so that’s something.

Take note, Manchester United – you’ll need to do a lot, lot more to impress this guy.