Manchester United ‘set to sign £95m midfield duo to replace Paul Pogba’ following REVELATION by France star

Manchester United are reportedly looking set to clinch the double transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff.

Speculation is growing that these two, worth roughly £95million combined, could be on their way to Old Trafford in the near future as Paul Pogba makes a revelation about his future.

According to the Daily Mirror, the France international was recently at a party with former Juventus team-mates and told them quite clearly that he wanted a return to the Serie A giants this summer.

While Pogba could be a big loss, many will also feel he’s had enough time now to prove himself in the Premier League and it just doesn’t seem to be happening for him.

Fernandes looks a superior option after an outstanding season for Sporting in which he scored 28 goals and provided 14 assists from midfield.

Latest reports on the Fernandes to Man Utd saga suggest the £70m-rated Portugal international majorly favours joining the Red Devils over rivals Tottenham.

Meanwhile, another report suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also eyeing Longstaff as one of his next signings, while it was previously claimed the MUFC boss was confident of bringing the highly-rated 21-year-old in for around £25m.