Imminent Manchester United transfer could see Solskjaer try current Red Devils ace in new position

A report on the imminent Aaron Wan-Bissaka transfer to Manchester United explains what the deal could mean for the future of Red Devils youngster Diogo Dalot.

The 20-year-old only joined Man Utd last season and looks an exciting prospect, but his place at right-back is now majorly under threat from the big-money signing of Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, according to the Evening Standard.

The piece explains, however, that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to try Dalot either on the left-hand side or further forward next season.

This would be an interesting move by the Norwegian tactician, with Dalot showing plenty of potential when going forward from full-back, though it remains to be seen how he’d operate in an attacking role week in, week out.

The Portugal Under-21 international could be worth trying there, though, due to the poor form of players like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in recent times.

Although the Wan-Bissaka deal is not yet official, reporter Simon Peach claims MUFC should announce his arrival tomorrow: