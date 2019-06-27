Manchester United convinced major transfer will go through in possible boost for Arsenal

Manchester United are reportedly convinced Wilfried Zaha will be on his way out of Crystal Palace in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have been in talks with Palace ahead of completing a move to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and this had apparently led to some discussion over Zaha and a sell-on clause.

However, according to the Evening Standard, United rejected the chance to remove that clause from the Ivory Coast international’s Palace contract as they expect they could get themselves a cash windfall this summer as he looks set for a big move.

It was reported earlier in the summer that Zaha had informed the Eagles of his desire to leave for a bigger club ahead of next season, according to the Mail.

Meanwhile, there’s been talk from BBC Sport of a potential move to Arsenal, with Zaha himself keen on joining the Gunners.

They claim, however, that Arsenal might struggle to afford that deal, though of course fans would probably happily see their club break the bank to get it done.

Zaha has been one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League for some time, and the Standard’s report of Man Utd thinking he’ll be on the move this summer might well be encouraging news for Arsenal.