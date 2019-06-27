Announcement tomorrow: Manchester United close to making transfer official

Manchester United should be announcing the completed transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace tomorrow, according to Simon Peach.

The Press Association journalist did not make it clear why there has been such a delay on announcing Wan-Bissaka, who has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for some time now.

The Sun have even shown pictures of the 21-year-old arriving at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester last night ahead of concluding the move.

However, Peach says in the tweet below that it now looks like United fans will have to wait another day as it seems it can just take surprisingly long to get every little thing sorted.

Hearing official confirmation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to #MUFC will now come on Friday. Everything fine. Just takes time to get everything sorted — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 27, 2019

Wan-Bissaka should be a fine signing for MUFC after shining as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League last season.

With Antonio Valencia leaving Old Trafford at the end of a contract, a long-term replacement makes sense as a priority for the club this summer.