Bid confirmed: Club chief provides update on Tottenham & Manchester United transfer target

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has provided an update on the Tanguy Ndombele transfer situation as he’s linked with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.

The France international had a superb season in 2018/19, establishing himself as one of the best midfield all-rounders in Europe.

This has seen Ndombele linked with a move to both Spurs and Man Utd by a recent report in the Daily Mirror that also quoted Aulas as saying the player had asked to leave the club.

However, another more recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio claimed Tottenham looked to be making real progress on a deal for the 22-year-old.

Speaking now, Aulas has confirmed a bid from the north London giants, but says they’re not currently ready to pay enough for Lyon’s star player.

The Frenchman would not put a specific price on Ndombele, but wants more than the £40million Tottenham are offering at the moment.

“If I wait another 8 days, it will be €80m… Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more,” Aulas told RMC, as quoted by Get French Football News.

“Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either. Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know but not just €45m.”

There is no mention of interest from United, but they have been linked with him before, and Mundo Deportivo also suggest Real Madrid could still be interested too.

Spurs fans will be hoping their club can get something done quickly, while MUFC supporters will surely be urging their club on to swoop in ahead of their rivals for a player who’d surely be a huge upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.