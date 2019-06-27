Menu

Manchester United given hope of signing midfielder after transfer update from agent

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United look to have been given some hope over the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international is a free agent this summer and the Independent recently claimed he was a priority for Man Utd over another target, Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele.

MORE: Deal off: Manchester United pull out of transfer after being left stunned by club’s demands

United have also been linked with other midfielders this summer, with that position clearly a priority for the Red Devils – unsurprisingly so, after some majorly disappointing performances from the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred last season.

BBC Sport have mentioned Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff as one potential option in that position, while Bruno Fernandes has also been linked as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness.

adrien rabiot psg

Adrien Rabiot has not held talks over staying at PSG amid Manchester United transfer links

More Stories / Latest News

Luckily, it looks like Rabiot’s mother and agent has completely ruled out any prospect of her son renewing with PSG as she responded to the suggestion that that could still happen.

Here’s quotes from Rabiot’s representative, as tweeted by journalist Romeo Agresti:

MUFC will surely be pleased to hear Rabiot will continue to be available on a free this summer, as he could be a bargain for the club in a problem position.

Still, Don Balon have also linked the 24-year-old with Liverpool and Tottenham in recent times, so there could be an opportunity for them as well.

More Stories Adrien Rabiot