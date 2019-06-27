Tottenham have reportedly been in touch with Saint-Etienne to inform them they’re lining up a bid to beat Arsenal to the transfer of highly-rated young defender William Saliba.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect and has been strongly linked with a big move this summer after catching the eye in Ligue 1.

As noted by RMC, Arsenal remain in talks over trying to lure Saliba to the Emirates Stadium in a £27million move this summer, but Spurs have seemingly made their intent on doing a deal known as well.

This is a hugely worrying development for the Gunners, who desperately need to bring in better defensive players this summer.

Unai Emery’s side leaked goals last season, letting in 51 in total in the Premier League as they missed out on a top four spot.

They were also all over the place at the back as they shipped four goals to Chelsea in the Europa League final at the end of May.

Saliba looks a top young player who could make an immediate impact at Arsenal, though he may well feel Tottenham look the more tempting club right now.

Mauricio Pochettino has shown he can improve talented youngsters and his side also have Champions League football on offer next season.