Solskjaer sets sights on possible third Man Utd summer signing after £50m deal is completed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to become Man Utd’s second summer signing this week, but the Red Devils have reportedly already identified a potential third.

As noted by The Sun, the 21-year-old arrived at Carrington to complete his medical on Thursday ahead of a £50m move from Crystal Palace.

Should things go through as expected, he will follow Daniel James through the entrance door at Man Utd this summer, following the former Swansea City ace’s £15m switch earlier this month, as per BBC Sport.

It appears as though United want to continue to build on that momentum now as they have lined up Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff as a potential third summer signing according to BBC Sport, as there is a very clear and smart strategy developing in their work in the transfer window.

All three players in question are aged 21 and will be hungry and motivated to prove themselves at the highest level and show improvement and development in their game in the years to come to be stalwarts in the Man Utd line-up.

That goes against the more recent strategy which has seen the club spend big on more immediate reinforcements, although the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba have been inconsistent for the most part and so it has made this new approach all the more sensible.

Time will tell if Longstaff can be prised away from Newcastle, as with their ongoing ownership issues and with Rafa Benitez set to leave at the end of the week when his contract expires, there is a lot to sort out on Tyneside before they can even begin to think about signings and sales.

In turn, that could delay things for Man Utd, but if they are convinced that Longstaff can be a key figure for them moving forward, then perhaps they will be willing to stay patient in order to get a deal over the line.