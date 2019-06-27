Three crucial areas of Man Utd squad Solskjaer will look at next after £50m deal is concluded

Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of their second summer signing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be hopeful of three more additions after that.

As noted by BBC Sport, Daniel James became their first signing of the summer earlier this month when he joined in a £15m deal from Swansea City.

Now, as per The Telegraph, the Red Devils have agreed a £50m deal to solve a long-term issue at right-back with the signing of Wan-Bissaka, who is expected to have his move announced this week.

Importantly though, that report notes that Solskjaer is far from done in the transfer market, as following their bitterly disappointing season last year, Man Utd seemingly have much more work to do to improve the squad and put themselves in a position to compete for trophies.

It’s suggested that the Norwegian tactician is still keen to bring in a midfielder, centre-half and forward to play on the right side of his attack, and so time will tell whether or not he gets what he believes he needs to make United competitive next season.

Given his side’s dire defensive record last year, a defender to help shore things up at the back seems to make a lot of sense, while following the departure of Ander Herrera, a replacement will be needed in midfield.

In contrast, Solskjaer has plenty of options in attack already, and so perhaps an exit will be needed first to not only raise additional funds but also to create space in the squad for a new face.

Sean Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are all specifically named in the report, but it’s noted that some of those deals seem unlikely and so Man Utd will need to prioritise and choose carefully to continue to move in the right direction.