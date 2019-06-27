With Tottenham heavily linked with a swoop for Tanguy Ndombele, midfield ace Victor Wanyama is reportedly growing increasingly concerned over his future at the club.

As noted by The Sun, Spurs have been tipped to secure the £60m signing of the Lyon star this summer, and so should he arrive, that will be further competition for places in midfield and it may well result in Wanyama seeing his playing time further reduced in north London.

With that mind, the 28-year-old may have to consider his options moving forward as he evidently has the quality and experience to play a prominent role elsewhere, and Football Insider report that he’s looking to hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino in order to get clarity on his future.

On one hand, Pochettino may be eager to keep Wanyama in his squad as he looks to ensure Tottenham continue to compete on multiple fronts next season.

After another top-four finish in the Premier League coupled with their run to the Champions League final last time out, they’ll be looking to build on that moving forward and will need options to rotate and rest key players along the way.

However, as the report above rightly points out, he still has Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks at his disposal, and so if Ndombele was to arrive too, it doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture for Wanyama and his chances of regular football.

The Kenyan international made 47 appearances in his first season with Spurs in the 2016/17 campaign, but he has been restricted to just 46 outings in the last two campaigns combined as he has also struggled with injuries.

Unfortunately for him, there is no denying that the potential addition of Ndombele will be a huge blow as he may be forced to look elsewhere or accept a bit-part role.