Tottenham told to pay £45m for top target but confident deal will be done for less

Tottenham are reportedly continuing to target Ryan Sessegnon this summer but Fulham are said to be demanding £45m for their star man.

The 19-year-old gained his first taste of Premier League experience last season, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 35 league appearances.

However, it wasn’t enough to help prevent the Cottagers from suffering an immediate relegation back to the Championship, and so they now seemingly face a real fight to keep hold of their top players this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are said to be confident of signing the talented youngster for £25m, and that’s despite the suggestion that Fulham want £45m.

That’s a pretty significant gap to be bridged by the two clubs in truth, and so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached to secure an agreement.

As noted by talkSPORT, Danny Rose has been linked with an exit from north London, and so if that were to materialise, then signing Sessegnon could perhaps become a priority to battle with Ben Davies for a spot in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, what is clear this summer is that Tottenham must now strengthen the squad and give Pochettino reinforcements to build on last season.

The Argentine tactician led the club to another top-four finish in the Premier League, while they reached the final of the Champions League in a memorable run to Madrid.

In order to not only sustain that but also build on it and become perennial contenders, new signings to help them improve are a must, and based on the Mail’s report above, it certainly sounds as though that could be the case this summer.