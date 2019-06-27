(Photos) First pictures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a Manchester United kit leaked

First images of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a Manchester United kit have been leaked online this evening as the 21-year-old looks set to complete a transfer to Old Trafford.
This follows a report from the Sun yesterday that included pictures of Wan-Bissaka arriving at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester ahead of concluding his £50million move from Crystal Palace.
MORE: Why Aaron Wan-Bissaka can help Manchester United emulate Liverpool
Photo: Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a #mufc shirt #mulive [r/reddevils] pic.twitter.com/BSENq8J7Tw
— utdreport (@utdreport) June 27, 2019
All that’s missing now is an official announcement from Man Utd, but these pictures surely confirm what we already knew anyway.
Wan-Bissaka shone as a bright prospect in the Premier League last season and looks an ideal long-term replacement for the departing club veteran Antonio Valencia.
Photo: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his team at Carrington #mulive [r/reddevils] pic.twitter.com/LhQGe82c6k
— utdreport (@utdreport) June 27, 2019