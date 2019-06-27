(Photos) First pictures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a Manchester United kit leaked

First images of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a Manchester United kit have been leaked online this evening as the 21-year-old looks set to complete a transfer to Old Trafford.

This follows a report from the Sun yesterday that included pictures of Wan-Bissaka arriving at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester ahead of concluding his £50million move from Crystal Palace.

All that’s missing now is an official announcement from Man Utd, but these pictures surely confirm what we already knew anyway.

Wan-Bissaka shone as a bright prospect in the Premier League last season and looks an ideal long-term replacement for the departing club veteran Antonio Valencia.