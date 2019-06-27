West Ham to offer big pay rise to £40k-a-week star to seal raid on Premier League rivals

West Ham are reportedly willing to offer Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson a significant pay rise to prise him away from the Cherries.

The 27-year-old bagged 15 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances last season as he established himself as one of the top frontmen in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Great news for West Ham as new deal touted for starlet, but interest in Chelsea star dismissed

With those numbers in mind, it’s no surprise that West Ham are interested, and the Daily Star report that they will offer the England international a significant increase on his current £40,000-a-week salary in order to lure him away from Bournemouth.

Salomon Rondon is specifically mentioned as an alternative option to bolster West Ham’s attack, as Manuel Pellegrini has seemingly identified that as a key area for reinforcements following exits this summer.

With that in mind, Wilson would be a quality addition as given his track record coupled with his experience of playing, and scoring, in the English top flight, he would offer an immediate threat for West Ham to complement any other new arrivals and the creative players around him.