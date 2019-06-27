What Pep Guardiola said on Barcelona return, encourages former club to pull off major double swoop

Pep Guardiola has conceded that he will return to Barcelona eventually, but he has ruled out the possibility of becoming a future club president.

The Spanish tactician enjoyed trophy-laden stints with the club as both a player and coach, but after leaving in 2012, fans await the next reunion.

Given how well his time in England is playing out as boss of Manchester City, he doesn’t appear to be in any real rush to consider his options, as having guided the Citizens to a domestic treble last year and having built a quality, young squad at the Etihad, he may be set up for a significant stay.

Speaking on his return to the city for an event this week though, Guardiola conceded that he’ll likely return to Barcelona to live in the future, but he certainly has no plans to run for the club presidency.

“I will return to Barcelona sooner or later,” he is quoted as saying by Marca. “But as president, forget about it. To be president, you have to know [what you’re doing] and be prepared; to have knowledge that I don’t have.

“I’m trying to be a good coach; that hasn’t gone too badly in this decade. I will return to Barcelona to live, sooner or later.”

Whether that is merely to live or to have a second stint in charge of the Catalan giants remains to be seen, as given what he built last time round and the success that he oversaw as coach, he would surely be welcomed back with open arms by the hierarchy.

Meanwhile, he has also commented on transfer speculation relating to his former club and believes that if there is a chance for Barcelona to land both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann this summer, then they should certainly pursue it given the quality that the pair possess.

“It all depends on the idea you have in mind with the sporting director and the coach,” he added. “The good [players] are always welcome in any team.

“The two [Neymar and Griezmann] are very good.”

Time will tell if Barca can pull such a huge double swoop off in the same transfer window, as it will surely require significant funds to cover both the transfer fees and wages involved, with the Telegraph noting that Griezmann will cost £107m alone.