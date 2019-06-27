Arsenal transfer boost as versatile star informs club he wants to leave

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has not managed to establish himself as a regular in Dortmund’s starting XI, and that now looks even more challenging following the club’s move to re-sign Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich.

France Football recently linked Zagadou with Arsenal, and now it looks like the Gunners could be in luck as he’s said to have informed his club of his intention to leave this summer, according to Bild.

Zagadou can play centre-back or left-back, so it’s easy to see why Unai Emery might be keen to add the French youngster to his squad.

The north London giants have been linked with a number of defensive players in those positions this summer, following a poor campaign in which they finished outside of the top four again, conceding 51 Premier League goals.

Le 10 Sport have also linked Arsenal strongly with William Saliba, but he may have to return to Saint-Etienne on loan for next season.

Zagadou could therefore be the better option if there’s any chance of AFC getting Dortmund to let him go in this transfer window.