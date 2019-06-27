Zidane’s four-man transfer shortlist to add last big-money piece to Real Madrid squad this summer

Real Madrid are being tipped to make one last major signing this summer, as reports claim Zinedine Zidane is looking for a marquee addition in midfield.

The Spanish giants have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, signing Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy.

That quartet address key issues in the current squad, and after their dismal campaign last time round, they were certainly needed at the Bernabeu.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that Zidane has one more big signing in mind to address his midfield, and his four-man transfer shortlist for that position consists of Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Tanguy Ndombele.

It’s noted that’s well over €200m worth of talent on the radar, but it remains to be seen who is prioritised and whether or not deals can be done.

As noted by ESPN, Pogba has hinted at wanting a new challenge next season, but it’s difficult to see Man Utd letting him leave given how important he remains for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, the same could of said of Eriksen at Tottenham with his touted €100m price-tag set to put off Real Madrid, as per Mundo Deportivo, while Ndombele looks set to join Tottenham, as per the Sun.

In turn, while it still may not be easy to convince Ajax to sell, Van de Beek could be a sensible signing after the 22-year-old impressed last season with 17 goals and 13 assists in 57 appearances for the Eredivisie champions.

Zidane is clearly making a conscious effort to rejuvenate certain areas of his Real Madrid squad this summer, and adding a talented young player to offer more creativity and a cutting edge in the final third in the form of Van de Beek could be an astute move.