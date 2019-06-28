The number that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will wear at Manchester United has been revealed in several reports today, the shirt hasn’t been very lucky at United for some time.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka will stick with his current number 29 at Manchester United, an announcement from the Red Devils of the star’s signing seems imminent, especially considering that pictures of the talented right-back in a United kit were leaked last night.

An image of the star signing his contract also circulated on social media last night, take a look at the pictures here.

The Sun are reporting that the 21-year-old star will join the Red Devils in a £50m deal, the England youth international will sign a deal worth £80,000-a-week.

Some fans will be hoping that Wan-Bissaka can break a worrying trend whilst sporting the No.29 jersey, the jersey seems doomed at United.

Bizarrely, the last player to wear the 29 shirt for the Red Devils was Wan-Bissaka’s Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha, the tricky winger failed to live up to the hype during his time at Old Trafford.

As well as Zaha, there are a long list of players who sported the number 29 that turned out to be ‘flops’ for United.

In the early 90s highly-rated United youngster Ben Thornley wore the shirt, the ace was a England Under-21’s international but his career certainly didn’t pan out the way many would have hoped.

After Thornley, Michael Appleton wore the doomed shirt and his luck was all the same, some years later promising Scottish youngster Alex Notman was handed the number and the ace’s career also went downhill.

Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak and Zaha were the last two players to wear the shirt at United.

Wan-Bissaka will be hoping to break this duck by hitting the ground running for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side once his transfer is confirmed, the ace has the support of Zaha who spoke highly of his ‘quiet’ and down to business character:

Zaha on Wan-Bissaka: “Unless you speak to him, he will not say a word. He does his speaking on the pitch. That’s why everyone likes him. He doesn’t chirp up much. He just comes in, does what he has to do, plays his game, plays well and goes home.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/NkRlu2xO9u — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 26, 2019

Wan-Bissaka is a very quiet and focused character, this is a welcome change to other flashy youngsters that often fail to live up to the hype after securing big-money moves.