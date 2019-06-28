(Photo) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wears classic 1996 Liverpool kit on holiday and fans love it

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seems a fairly affable character anyway… but Liverpool fans will likely love him even more following his latest social media post.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who teared up during a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone after May’s 4-0 win over Barcelona, was seen wearing Liverpool’s away shirt from the 1996-97 season in a cool Instagram photo.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who posed for the photo during his recent holiday in Los Angeles, captained the snap: “1996 X 2019”.

Ox’s shirt wasn’t an exact replica as it didn’t feature the Reebok logo, but Reds fans loved it nonetheless.

A user called j1liverpool_ commented: “Fireeee bro”.

Another wrote: “Absolute lad”.

One read: “What a look this is”.

SEE ALSO: Done deal! Liverpool confirm midfielder has completed transfer away

But one fan didn’t seem that impressed and quipped: “Money you’re on and you’re walking round in Stan Collymore clobber”.

Over 250,000 people liked Ox’s post within the first 10 hours, including Reds teammate Marko Grujic.

The photo was taken by Matt Gordon, of mattework.com. Earlier in the week, Matt shared photos of the Ox on Venice Beach wearing an LA Lakers jersey.