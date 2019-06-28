Barcelona are hoping that they can offer one of their players to their rivals, as well as cash, in a bid to secure the signing of this world class superstar this summer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are looking to offer Atletico Madrid defender Nelson Semedo, plus cash – for Antoine Griezmann. The Catalan giants will find it difficult or almost impossible to meet Griezmann’s mammoth release clause this summer with just cash, therefore the Camp Nou outfit will have to offer as much money as they possibly can whilst boosting the value of a potential bid by offering Atletico a player in return.

As per The Telegraph, a release clause of £107m will come into play in Griezmann’s contract from July 1, given some of the fees that are often touted in modern times, signing Griezmann for this amount could prove to be a major coup for Barcelona.

Barcelona need to woo Atletico with an extremely lucrative offer if they are to convince them to part with Griezmann, offering them a high-calibre player like Semedo – as well as a substantial amount of cash could convince Atletico to sell the star.

Putting together a good package deal for Atletico is the most crucial and final step to sealing this transfer, according to The Telegraph, it’s suggested that a contract has been agreed for months between Griezmann and Barcelona, meeting Atleti’s valuation is the only thing holding up the deal.

The inclusion of Semedo could be massively appealing to Atletico, Diego Simeone is in need of a new right-back this summer as long time Rojiblancos servant Juanfran will leave the club once his contract expires.

Semedo is a athletic, versatile and attack-minded full-back that would be perfect for Atelti, the Portuguese is the perfect example of a modern full-back and Atleti should seriously consider the ace as Juanfran’s successor.

Barcelona would be expected to reach the Champions League final next season if they’re to secure the signature of Griezmann this summer.