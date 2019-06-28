Crystal Palace identify £20m star as Wan-Bissaka replacement

Crystal Palace have reportedly lined-up Atlanta full-back Tim Castagne as a possible replacement for Manchester United bound Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka will join the Red Devils on a five-year deal on around £80,000 per-week ages, according to BBC Sport.

The departure of the England u21 defender has left a gap at right-back that must be filled by Palace this summer.

According to the Mirror, Palace have identified the Belgian international as a potential target after his excellent season, where he helped Serie A side Atlanta to Champions League qualification.

Castagne could be a perfect alternative to Norwich youngster Max Aarons, who the Canaries are seemingly reluctant to let go this summer.

The 23-year-old is valued at £20m and his speed and power down the right-flank would make him a more than adequate replacement for the departing Wan-Bissaka.