Some Chelsea fans could rejoice following reports that two of the club’s underperforming senior stars are open to moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to The Telegraph, out-of-favour Chelsea duo Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso are open to moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer. As per the report, with the permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic getting closer, the Blues are under pressure to sell or loan out at least one foreign player in order to fulfil Champions League squad guidelines.

The potential exit of Zappacosta won’t be a surprise too many as the Italian was signed as a backup player and the former Torino right-back has barely featured for the Blues since signing, it would make sense for the Blues to give the star’s spot in the squad to a promising youngster – like Reece James.

Alonso’s potential exit would deal a bigger blow to the first-team, but the Spaniard was phased out of the starting lineup by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in the second-half of last season, Sarri gave his fellow countryman Emerson Palmieri the chance to make the left-back position his own.

It seems as though one of Frank Lampard’s first tasks as manager will be to decide on the futures of Alonso and Zappacosta.

According to the Daily Star, Derby have given the former England international permission to speak with the Blues and it’s understood that his appointment as manager is expected in the coming days.