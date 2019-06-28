Barcelona’s chances of pulling off one of the signings of the summer have been boosted after this superstar’s family were spotted house-hunting in Spain.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the family of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar have been in Barcelona for the last couple of weeks, it’s understood that the Samba star’s mother and sister have been tasked with finding a suitable family home for the 27-year-old.

Neymar has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons since his move to Paris two years ago and the superstar could be eyeing a return to Barcelona in order to establish himself as one of the best players in the world once again.

The fact that Neymar’s family are house-hunting in Barcelona will be massively exciting news to Blaugrana fans, the attacker was hugely successful at the Camp Nou before he pushed for a move to PSG.

It’s believed that Neymar and his family are keen on moving back into the house that the star lived in during his four-year stay with the Catalan giants, the ace would like to live in the Pedralbes area again.

Sport even reported that Neymar likes this area so much that he told Brazil teammate Arthur Melo to find a house there when he sealed his transfer to Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Should Barcelona re-sign Neymar this summer, they’ll become one of the favourites to lift the Champions League next season. Neymar will be able to pick up where he left off by reigniting his devastating partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.