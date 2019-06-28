Leicester win race to sign highly-rated star as first summer transfer

Leicester City have announced their first signing of the summer with a move for Luton Town youngster James Justin.

Brendan Rodgers’ side reportedly fought off competition from Aston Villa for the 21-year-old defender, who has shown huge promise in the lower leagues so far.

The defender will cost the Midlands club £6m, as per the Daily Mail, a relatively low fee for a defender with such high potential.

Justin started off his footballing career in midfield, but has now converted to a right-back where he is set to provide tough competition for Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira next season.

The youngster is comfortable on the ball and will be looking to break into the Foxes first team next season.

Justin follows Leicester stars James Maddison and most notably Jamie Vardy to join the club from lower-league sides.

Over a century of senior appearances ?

Two promotions in two seasons ?

League 1 Team of the Year ? New boy, @JamesJustin98 ? pic.twitter.com/HIxCl6SEqX — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 28, 2019