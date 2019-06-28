Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly snubbed the chance to seal the transfer of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Although the Norwegian tactician is said to be a fan of the Belgium international, who impressed in a loan spell with Leicester City last season, he reportedly has other priorities.

According to the Metro, these are Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff, who could cost £30million, and Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, valued at around £70m, though this currently looks to be more than United would be ready to pay.

This is a surprise u-turn from Red Devils boss Solskjaer, with DH recently claiming his side had made a bid of around £36m to Monaco for Tielemans.

The 22-year-old looks one of the most exciting players on the market this summer, so it’s not entirely clear why United would not go after him when offered the chance to do so.

However, as the Metro explain, Solskjaer seems to be prioritising moves for young British players, which explains the preference for Longstaff, while Fernandes is perhaps simply the more impressive player after an outstanding campaign with Sporting last season.