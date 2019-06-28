Manchester United’s plans to sell one of their underperforming stars this summer have hit a stumbling block, the Red Devils are set to reject this bid for the ace.

According to The Telegraph via well-placed sources at the club, Manchester United are likely to reject Inter Milan’s proposed offer for out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku, the Italian giants have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old since the appointment of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their new manager.

As Inter have failed to sell star striker Mauro Icardi so far this summer, the Italian giants have only been able to make a loan-to-buy proposal to United for Lukaku. The Nerrazzurri have offered to loan Lukaku for two years, paying a fee of €10m (£9m) – at the end of this loan spell Conte’s side would then be obligated to buy the Belgian star for a fee of €60m (£53.7m).

Given that United have a major summer rebuild on their hands this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would only accept the star’s exit if it was to immediately boost his transfer budget.

A deal of this value could be met by criticism from fans, as United would be making a loss on Lukaku. According to BBC Sport, United paid an initial fee of £75m to sign the target-man from Everton in the summer of 2017.

News of Inter’s proposed bids hit the headlines yesterday and some United fans were seriously unimpressed with the Italian giants’ unflattering offer, check out some reaction here.