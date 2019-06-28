Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly at odds with club president Florentino Perez over a transfer pursuit for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international is, in fairness, a divisive player, having had a mixed time in his three years at Old Trafford, with all kinds of varying theories on why he’s struggled.

While many have directed criticism at Pogba himself for not working hard enough or for being distracted by social media and other off-the-pitch activities, others would point to his impressive statistics despite playing in a generally dysfunctional side, particularly the one that performed so poorly under Jose Mourinho.

According to the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Real boss Zidane is eager for his club to bring Pogba in, but Perez is less sure.

It remains to be seen who can win this battle, with Zidane no doubt likely to have hoped his return for a second stint as Madrid manager would mean more control over transfers.

However, Perez is likely to be the one to make the final decision, so if he thinks the 26-year-old is not worth the investment, it’s hard to see it happening.

Most United fans will surely hoping at this point that Pogba can stay at least one more season as their club could do without needing to chase even more signings in this transfer window.