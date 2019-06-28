Starlet wants to leave Arsenal after summer holiday with Gunners teammate… and there are offers already on the table

Arsenal are reportedly set to lose 21-year-old hot prospect Krystian Bielik this summer.

The Polish centre-back joined Arsenal in January 2015 and, despite only featuring in two League Cup games since, is highly rated at the Emirates Stadium.

He has been loaned out to Birmingham, Walsall and Charlton during his Gunners career but it seems his next move away could be permanent.

According to The Sun, Bielik is keen to leave Arsenal due to the lack of first-team chances he expects to get next season.

The Sun also claim that offers are already on the table for Bielik, following enquiries from clubs in England, Germany, Italy, Holland and Belgium.

READ MORE: Arsenal transfer boost as versatile star informs club he wants to leave

Bielik starred for Charlton last season, making 31 League One appearances in their promotion campaign.

He then impressed for Poland at the European Under 21 Championship in Italy, scoring in wins over Belgium and the host nation.

Despite Poland winning two of their three games, a 5-0 loss to Spain saw Bielik and Co fail to qualify for the knockout phase.

Bielik is currently on holiday with Gunners teammate Dejan Iliev and will presumably wait until that is over before finalising his plans for next season.

On Thursday, Bielik posted a picture to Instagram of himself and goalkeeper Iliev on Cabana Beach.